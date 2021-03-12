A slow-moving storm bringing Valley rain and high-country snow is tracking across Arizona through at least Saturday.
In Metro Phoenix, rainfall totals as of this afternoon are ranging from a few one-hundredths of an inch to a quarter of an inch. We could see an additional tenth of an inch of rain through Saturday.
There is the potential for isolated thunderstorms, capable of producing small hail, this afternoon and evening as well. Rain chances tomorrow for the Valley are between 20 and 30 %
In the mountains, snow totals as of this afternoon are ranging from three inches in Sedona, to nine inches in Flagstaff and 14" at Arizona Snowbowl.
Steady snowfall is expected across the eastern Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains tonight through tomorrow morning. Snow will gradually taper off from west to east through Sunday morning.
The mountains could pick up a few more inches above 5,500 feet through Saturday, with snow levels as low as 3,500 feet. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal through Saturday.
In the Valley, morning lows will start off in the 40s with an afternoon high in Phoenix Saturday of 63 degrees. Once this storm exits Arizona Sunday, high pressure will briefly build into the region.
This will allow temperatures to warm to near normal levels Sunday and Monday. In the Valley, we'll see highs in the low 70s Sunday and the mid 70s Monday. By late Monday and into Tuesday, a fast-moving weather system will graze the Arizona- Utah border. This will create some gusty winds Monday and drop temperatures again Tuesday. Valley highs will top out at around 70 on Tuesday.
After that, high pressure builds again. This time, temperatures will warm to above normal levels for the end of the week. The Valley will hit highs in the 80s again for Thursday and Friday.