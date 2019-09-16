East Valley commuters were gifted a bit of morning rain on Monday as more showers are expected in the afternoon in the Phoenix area.
Rain moved in from the South Mountain and hits parts of Ahwautkee, Chandler and Tempe.
[WATCH: Early morning rain in Chandler, Tempe]
It was a nice sprinkle, but nothing too severe came down.
An area of low pressure will pass north of us and give us another chance of storms this afternoon.
Drier air will move in on Tuesday and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures thru the weekend.