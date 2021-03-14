Look for a high of 71 today under sunny skies with a few afternoon breezes.
A fast-moving cold front will impact the state Monday and Tuesday bringing more wind and wet conditions. As of now, there's only a slight chance the Phoenix Metro could see some showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The Flagstaff area could pick up a few inches of snow during this time frame.
Highs will drop again with this system. On Monday, temps will get into the mid 70s but drop into the mid 60s for Tuesday.
After Tuesday, temperatures will be on another warming trend with 80s returning for the second half of the week. Look for a high of 74 Wednesday, 83 Thursday and upper 80s Friday/Saturday.