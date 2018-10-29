After a warm, dry and quiet weekend, the Valley is in for some weather changes as we head into the new week.
Look for a mix of sunshine and high clouds today, with above-average afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.
A cold front will push through our state tomorrow, bringing breezy conditions for the Valley tomorrow and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.
High of 80 on Halloween with trick-or-treating temps in the 70s. No rain expected from this storm for the Valley, but slight chance of rain and light snow in high country. Not much snow expected to stick at the lower elevations like Flagstaff, but there’s a better chance for a little snow in the White Mountains of Eastern AZ.
Gusty winds expected to start today in Northern AZ and continue tomorrow as front pushes through
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
