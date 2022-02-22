Drivers should delay travel to northern Arizona during snowstorm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major winter storm arrives in Arizona today and weather conditions will deteriorate into tomorrow as a cold front brings our first widespread accumulating snowstorm of the season.
Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to delay all but essential travel before heading up high country Tuesday through Thursday.
Snow is likely to start up Tuesday in the high country, with a couple of inches likely by the afternoon, leading to slick roads. By Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, heavier snowfall begins, with the heaviest snow expected during the mid-morning hours Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the high country from this evening through tomorrow evening.
ADOT says in a press release that the National Weather Service is predicting 'a high impact snowstorm snowfall down to 4,000 feet in elevation as much as two inches per hour on Wednesday.'
For areas above 5,000 feet not included in that Warning, there is a Winter Weather Advisory. This includes communities like Prescott and Sedona, which could see 4-8 inches of snow. Flagstaff could see around a foot or more of snow, and Payson could also see 7-11 inches of snow. Show Low and Pinetop are looking at between 5 and 10 inches of snow. Travel is discouraged in the high country later today and tomorrow with low visibility and blowing snow expected.
Due to this, they are saying to wait out the storm and only travel once conditions are safe. While you wait, ADOT will be sending out their snowplows to help clear the highway faster so can there will be less chances of cars getting stuck and traffic can flow for efficiently.
If you are planning to head to or near the area, make sure you have a some essentials in your car - food, water, clothes, blankets, a charged phone/charging cord and/or external battery pack that is charged, any medicines, and sand or cat litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
And keep an eye out for the snowplows. "Avoid passing a snowplow that’s clearing a highway until the driver pulls over to let traffic pass, and never assume a snowplow operator knows your vehicle is nearby. If you can’t see the plow driver, there’s a good chance the driver can’t see you," says ADOT.
To get the latest road conditions, call 511 or visit ADOT's website here.
Emma Lockhart will be in Payson starting Tuesday evening on Good Evening Arizona. Ian Schwartz will be heading up to Flagstaff as well.