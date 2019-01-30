An active pattern is setting up around the state!
A couple of low pressure systems will roll in, first bringing the chance for rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
The second storm, much stronger, will bring rain and snow to the state starting late Saturday into Sunday morning.
For the Valley, the rain chance looks to be from about 8 pm Saturday to 10 am Sunday.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70's
It looks like the rain will hold of Thursday for the first day of the open.
Have a great day!