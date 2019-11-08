A nice morning stepping out the door in Phoenix for your Friday!
Temps are in the 50s and 60s in most Valley locations.
We will climb to around 87 degrees later today in Phoenix. Highs are running almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
We will continue to see above normal temps for the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
Another low pressure center will meander toward Arizona for Sunday, bringing the chance for rain to the state.
Right now it looks like southeast Arizona has the best chance to see some rain.
Toward the middle of next week a cold front will push into Arizona from the northeast.
Highs thru Monday will be in the mid-80s. By late next week, we’ll see highs in the 70s and low-80s.
Have a great day!