Temperatures will stay above normal levels as we start off the work week, and will remain in the triple digits for a majority of the next seven days. High pressure remains in control of the weather pattern, which will keep us dry and hot.
The ridge of high pressure has flattened out, so this will allow some mid level clouds to hang out in the desert and high country.
A trough tracking north of Arizona Monday may allow a couple of showers to develop near the Utah border. There's a slight chance of isolated storms Tuesday for the White Mountains as well.
Otherwise, high pressure strengthens by the middle of next week, so skies will clear and temps will warm a couple more degrees.
Humidity is lower Sunday than it was Saturday, and dry conditions should persist through next week in the Valley.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 100 with partly sunny skies Monday. Skies will be mostly clear Monday night with temps dipping below 80 for Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday with a high of 100 degrees. No rain is expected over the next seven days for Metro Phoenix.
