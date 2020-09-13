The weekend has feature hazy skies from the smoke from all the wildfires in the west. That smoke is expected to gradually thin out over the next few days if there are no more fire starts in California. That being said, the smoke tended to keep temperatures down a few degrees during the afternoon hours around Arizona.
A ridge of high pressure will be controlling the weather in the west over the next week. For Arizona, it means temperatures slightly above average with a few rain chances in the mountains. The deserts of central Arizona, including metro Phoenix, will not see any rain. There’s a pretty good chance we won’t see any more rain for the rest of this month.
The drought picture has worsened for Arizona. The latest charts show 89 percent of the state has severe drought or worse. That contrasts the drought picture at the start of the year, which showed very little drought for Arizona. At this point, long-range forecast guidance is indicating the drought will continue and worsen through the end of the year.