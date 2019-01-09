Another day with temperatures in the 70's, that is above our average of 66 degrees. High pressure will continue to bring us above normal temperatures thru Thursday with a partly cloudy skies.
A weak weather disturbance will move thru our state late Thursday into Friday and it will bring a slight chance of showers around eastern Arizona. It will also start to cool things down to the mid 60's.
There are a series of weak storms passing through our state with the next chance of showers on late Saturday. Right now it looks like the showers will be hit and miss, with around a 20% chance for rain in the valley on Saturday night into Sunday. There is a better chance of rain as we start out the work week next week.
Have a great day!