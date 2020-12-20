Another chilly start to the day today with a low of 40 degrees at Sky Harbor this morning. That is 4 degrees cooler than our average low. Today's high temperature will warm up above average, we will see a high of 70 degrees.
Across Arizona, highs will peak Monday at roughly 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year. Amazing, we will see a high of 75 degrees tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, a low will pass thru our state and pick up the winds quite a bit and cool things down. This low will also bring with it a few clouds, no rain is expected.
Valley highs will hit the mid 60s Wednesday and Christmas Eve Thursday, then bump up to the upper 60s for Christmas Day.
Forecast models indicate an area of low pressure cut off from the main jet stream over the Pacific will track towards the Arizona- Mexico border for Thursday and Friday. That will bring partly cloudy skies for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Because of the calm weather conditions today and the light winds, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a No Burn Day.