Temperatures remain a few degrees above normal for Sunday and Monday.
High clouds will come and go as an area of low pressure pushes east across northern Mexico. No rain is expected unfortunately.
By Tuesday, a cold front will brush through Arizona. This will kick up winds that day, especially across northern Arizona. Temperatures will drop about five degrees and get back into the upper 70s to low 80s in the Valley.
Pretty quiet week in store for our state. Models aren't in great agreement on the latter end of the week as to if Arizona could see some precipitation Saturday and Sunday. We'll continue to track that system as it gets closer and update the forecast.