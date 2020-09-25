Fall has arrived, you just can't tell when it comes to the temperatures. Our average high this time of year is 97 degrees, today we will see high temps about 8 degrees above that.
Dry conditions and clear skies will continue thru the weekend and next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will build West of us and keep temperatures above average today and tomorrow.
A weak low will move north of us and cool things down a bit, but temperatures will still be at or above average. Tuesday's high temperature will be 97 degrees! High temperatures for the rest of the work week will be around 100.
We need some rain - drought conditions continue across Arizona. 57 percent of the state is in extreme drought conditions.