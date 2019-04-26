High pressure is bringing the heat! Temps are likely going to 100 degrees in Phoenix for your Friday. This will be our first 100 of the year with many more to go.

As the ridge of high pressure weakens and moves to the east, we’ll see temperatures moderate around the state. For the weekend in the Valley, expect highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Early next week, with the approach of a decent storm system, we’ll see high temps drop into the 80s on Monday thru Wednesday. And, in fact, there’s a slight chance for showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. But if we get any rain, it likely will be very light and very scattered.

By the end of next week, another high pressure system builds in and, once again, the thermometer will head back toward 100 degrees. On average, we get about 109 days with high temperatures of 100 or more each year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Arizona’s Family Chief Meteorologist | Arizona’s Weather Authority

With 25 years of experience forecasting weather and his vast knowledge of Arizona and its micro climates, Royal is an Arizona Weather Authority.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.