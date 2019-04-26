As the ridge of high pressure weakens and moves to the east, we’ll see temperatures moderate around the state. For the weekend in the Valley, expect highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Early next week, with the approach of a decent storm system, we’ll see high temps drop into the 80s on Monday thru Wednesday. And, in fact, there’s a slight chance for showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. But if we get any rain, it likely will be very light and very scattered.
By the end of next week, another high pressure system builds in and, once again, the thermometer will head back toward 100 degrees. On average, we get about 109 days with high temperatures of 100 or more each year.