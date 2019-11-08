A lot of events are taking place this weekend here in the valley, from championship golf to Nascar out in the west valley. It's going to be a warm one
We will climb to around 87 degrees later today in Phoenix. That's about 10 degrees above average. We will continue to see above normal temps for the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
Another low pressure center will meander toward Arizona for Sunday, bringing a few clouds to our state.
Toward the middle of next week a cold front will move into Arizona and start to cool things down in the 70's by Wednesday.
Highs thru Monday will be in the mid-80s. By late next week, we’ll see highs in the 70s and low-80s.
