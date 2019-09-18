What a great start to our morning, a lot locations started out the day in the 70's.
We will see warmer temperatures today and tomorrow. Our average high this time of year is 100, today's high will get up to 102.
Phoenix will stay dry as we get going into the weekend with high temps dipping just a bit.
We will be keeping our eyes on next week as a strong trough could develop over the state. Forecast models indicate this trough could team up with tropical moisture and bring the chance for heavy rain. That would be great, because it has been an dry monsoon.
Have a good one,
-Paul