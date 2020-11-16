A nice start to the morning with lows in the mid 50's, we will see a big warm up today. We have a strong ridge of high pressure parked right over the top of our state that will bring record high temperatures the next few days.
In Phoenix today, the forecast high is 89. If reached, this would tie the record high temperature set at Sky Harbor back in 1999.
If highs by chance warm to 90, this would be the latest 90-degree day ever record for Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service. The current record sits at November 15, 1999. With all the
Later this week we will see a low pressure system pass just north of us and it will bring clouds and cooler temperatures. No rain for us, in fact we have gone 88 days now without any rainfall. It's worse in Yuma, they have gone 218 days without rain, that streak will continue.