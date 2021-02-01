After a very active week of weather last week, we will see calmer conditions this week. We started out the morning very mild with lows in the mid 50's.
This afternoon we will see temperatures around 76 degrees, well above our average. Our average high this time of year is 69 degrees.
Tuesday will be even warmer with highs getting close to 80 degrees.
The next weather system to bring some changes our way will be late Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance of rain will be in the higher elevations, we will see a slight chance of rain here in the valley.
This system will also bring cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60's.
The weekend looks great with the sun returning and highs climbing back to the 70s.