After a cool and wet March, we are starting April out with warm temperatures!. The average high this time of year is 81 degrees, today we will see a high that is about 4 degrees above that.
We have a low moving north of us that will bring off-and-on breezy conditions both Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts can reach up to around 20 mph.
The sun will return this afternoon and continue to stick around through Friday. High temperatures will stay warm with highs in the mid-80s.
High pressure will move in and will keep us sunny and dry for the weekend. High temps Saturday will be around 86; Sunday will see a high of 84 degrees.
Cooler temperatures are moving in starting Monday. Another low will move into Arizona and bring a slight chance of light rain on Tuesday. Temperature will drop into the 70s to start out the work week, as well.
Have a great day!