You have to love highs in the ’70s! Right on time, our highs in the ’80s finally cooled down to the 70’s today as a dry system passed to our north.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures should take us through Thanksgiving on Thursday. Look for highs in the low 70’s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be mostly calm, coming from the south, southwest around 5-10 mph. There are no weather travel issues statewide for us on Wednesday.
Our warmest Thanksgiving on record was 87 degrees! We hit that several times- on 11/23/2017, 11/27/2014, and 11/23/1950.
If you want to walk off all that turkey at the shopping malls, you might want to throw on a light sweater Friday morning. A second, colder system will pass to the north again Thursday overnight into Friday morning, dropping our lows into the low 40’s. Our Valley highs will drop into the mid 60’s for Friday under sunny skies, so no excuse not to get out there and exercise-safely!
The final weekend of November looks to be very nice with mostly sunny skies, a light breeze, and highs in the 70’s.