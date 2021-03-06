Warmer than normal temperatures are in the forecast this weekend as high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.
Afternoon highs will run about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.
Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with Valley communities approaching 90 degrees.
A weak disturbance grazing northern Arizona will create breezy winds for the Valley and the mountains today.
Easterly gusts of 25 to 30 mph will be possible in the mountains, with gusts of 20 mph possible for the Valley.
Winds should ease up for the Valley Sunday, but will remain breezy in the mountains.
A low pressure system riding down the California coast from the Pacific Northwest will send high clouds into Arizona later in the day on Sunday.
Those clouds will filter sunshine and hang around for the first half of next week.
Right now, the low pressure system looks to move through Arizona Wednesday and Thursday, but there won't be much moisture for it to work with.
Rain chances for the Valley remain at 20 percent or less Wednesday night through Thursday.
There's also a chance for rain and snow in the mountains during this period.
Ahead of the system, winds will be strongest on Tuesday.
As the system moves through, expect a big drop in temperatures.
For Metro Phoenix today, look for sunshine and breezy winds with a high of 85 and a low tonight of 57.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 88 and light winds.
Monday, we'll drop to the low 80s for highs, the mid 70s on Tuesday, the low 70s Wednesday and the upper 60s for Thursday.