It’s almost like we’re going directly from summer to winter. A winter-like storm is moving toward Arizona from the north, complete with a cold front and snow. While the snow is not expected to make it to Arizona, the cooler air will. We’ll see temperatures down nearly 30 degrees from just a couple of days ago. The cold front is also producing gusty winds ahead of it. That’s resulted in a Red Flag Warning for much of western Arizona and for metro Phoenix. With the gusty winds and the dry conditions, fire danger is very high. As you’re probably aware, the “clouds” we have over the state today are mostly smoke from the fires in California.
Gradually the winds will drop during the overnight hours as the cooler air begins to settle in. How cool? By Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we could see some Valley locations with lows in the upper-60s. And afternoon highs will only be in the low-90s. Those temps are about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.
A few thunderstorms are possible in the mountains tonight and tomorrow as the front pushes through, but any precipitation is expected to be isolated. The threat, really, is from thunderstorms that, once again, could be producing more lightning than rain raising the prospect of more wildfires starting.
By the weekend, we expect high temperatures to return to near normal, which for metro Phoenix means, in the range of 102-105 degrees.