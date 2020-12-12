Seasonably cool and dry weather is in the forecast today for the Valley, but a storm will graze northern Arizona.
This area of low pressure and associated cold front will track across the Arizona-Utah border. As it does, southwest winds will kick up in the high country.
A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today for possible gusts of 35 to 50 mph.
Meanwhile, snow showers will begin across the Kaibab Plateau late this morning and head eastbound throughout the day, mainly staying north of I-40.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today from noon until 11 p.m. for far northeast Arizona, including the Chuska Mountains, above 7500 feet, where three to six inches of snow is possible.
The Kaibab Plateau could pick up one to three inches of snow, while Flagstaff might get about an inch of snow.
Until then, areas of fog will also be present during the morning hours across northwestern and north central Arizona. The Valley has dried out, so fog is not developing around the Metro Phoenix area.
Clouds will increase through the day today across the Valley as this system tracks to the north.
Otherwise, look for a high of 67 today for Phoenix with a low tonight of 43.
For Sunday, sunshine returns with cooler air filtering in. We'll see a high in Phoenix of 64 and a low of 41.
By Monday, another trough will brush across northern Arizona, kicking up winds again, sending a reinforcing shot of cool air and bringing chances for precipitation in the northern mountains.
The Valley will stay dry the whole time, with temps coming down a few degrees for the first half of the week.
Highs around Metro Phoenix will top out at 63 Monday then 62 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will drop to the 30s.
We'll keep highs in the 60s for the remainder of the week with no rain in the forecast for the Valley over the next seven days.