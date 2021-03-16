The low that dropped our temperatures, a little rain and snow up north will quickly exit the state on Tuesday night. A lot of cold air will be in place, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s in some of the Valley cold spots.
Warmer temperatures will arrive to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Wednesday will kick off a warming trend with a dry, southwesterly flow delivering temperatures into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.
Look for a change this weekend as the ridge of high pressure that brought those 80-degree temps will shift to the east as another low-pressure trough looms off the West Coast. The likely result will be a return to near-normal temperatures, some occasional gusty winds from the west, and an outside possibility of rain on Sunday. Definitely cooler! We’ll keep track of it!