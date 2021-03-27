A major warmup is taking shape this weekend in the wake of a storm that brought a few showers, gusty winds and chilly temperatures to Arizona on Friday.
That storm is tracking from eastern Arizona into New Mexico, and behind it, high pressure is strengthening across the region.
This pattern change will allow afternoon highs to reach near normal levels today and above normal levels tomorrow.
Look for Valley highs near 80 degrees this afternoon with sunny skies and light winds.
In the mountains, highs will range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s with partly sunny skies and breezy winds.
For Sunday, temperatures will continue to climb, with morning lows around the Valley in the 50s and afternoon highs pushing into the mid 80s.
In the mountains, expect highs in the mid 50s to low 70s with sunshine and light winds.
For Monday, afternoon highs statewide will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal. We're forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Phoenix that day, but there is a chance we could see our first 90 of 2021. If not that day, then likely Thursday or Friday.
Meanwhile, a weak cold front brushing to the north will kick up winds statewide Monday and drop temperatures a few degrees Tuesday.
Nonetheless, the Valley will stay in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
No precipitation is expected from that front, and conditions look to remain dry and unseasonably warm all week long.