The amplified ridge of high pressure over the west continues to bring unseasonably warm weather to much of Arizona. Temperatures are averaging about 10 degrees above normal. For the next couple of days, we may see a few high-temperature records broken around the state.
Gradually, however, the ridge is going to weaken and retreat toward the Pacific Northwest. As a result, we’ll start seeing cooler temperatures by the weekend and maybe even some high clouds now and then.
Highs forecast for the Valley for Thursday and Friday will be right around 106 degrees. Then a bit of cooling will begin, and we’ll slowly see temps drop to 104 by Sunday and around 100 degrees by Monday of next week. Still, though, 100 degrees is way above normal for this time of year as the average high in Phoenix is at 95 degrees.
And, yes. We made it back into triple digits today, giving us the 133 days of 100-degree temps in the Valley. That’s the second-highest number on record. The record, which we have a decent chance of breaking, is 143 days, which we sent in 1989.
So to tie the record, we would need 10-days in October to get to 100 (we’ve already got 6 in the forecast) to tie the record. With 11 October days of 100 or more, we will have set yet another heat record in this strange weather year of 2020.