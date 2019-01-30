You may want to pack an umbrella in your car for the next few days in Phoenix.

As a series of storms moves closer to Arizona, the chances for precipitation will be going up around the state.

First Thursday, which looks like a quiet day with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Highs in the Valley will be in the mid-70s.

Friday morning we could see a few light showers around during the early morning hours around sunrise, but that storm will clear out quickly and much of Friday will be sunny with a high of 71.

Saturday we’ll also see an increase in clouds throughout the day but the rain chances should hold off until Saturday night. Right now, it looks like we’ll also see scattered showers for much of the morning hours on Sunday, perhaps extending into the afternoon. The high on Saturday will be 68 and on Sunday we’re headed down into the low-60s.

