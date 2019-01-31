Plan on a partly cloudy day for your Thursday in the Valley.
A couple of storm systems will impact the state as we step into the weekend, the first bringing a chance for rain Friday morning in Phoenix.
The second system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
We could see some rain during the day on Saturday, but it looks like the bulk of it will fall in the evening and overnight hours
Plan on rain continuing into Sunday morning.
Temperatures will go from the mid-70s today to the mid-60s by Sunday with increased cloud cover.
Have a great day!