The high in the Valley was 85 degrees on Friday and it looks like we’ll make the 90s by Saturday afternoon. But that will be the warmest day of the next seven. Temperatures will moderate on Sunday into next week.
The reason is a storm system slowly coming on shore into southern California. Out ahead of that, moisture will be pulled into the state beginning on Saturday and by Saturday night, we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms statewide, including metro Phoenix.
The best chance for rain around the Valley will be on Sunday morning, but that chance is really not much more than 20%. And we’ll hold that chance of isolated showers in the forecast for the entire day of Sunday. The moisture will start to move out of the state on Monday, but we’ll still see some showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. This is a warm storm so not much snow is expected.
In fact, not much rain is expected, either. It looks like most of the precipitation is headed into northwest Arizona and, even there, it should be only about ½” an inch.
