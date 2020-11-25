No travel trouble spots across the state Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
A chilly start here in the Valley this morning at 48 degrees, one degree below average. Some Valley spots dipped into the upper 30’s. Sunny skies will continue through Thursday, with highs in the low 70’s.
The only turkey day problem will be for the Colorado River towns. Low humidity and strong winds will lead to a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger for the area Thursday morning through Friday at 5 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day, look for a high of 72 degrees under sunny skies. A system to our north will be passing through overnight Thursday into Friday. Moisture is very limited with this system, at least here in the Valley. That’s the one that will be the wind producer in northwestern Arizona.
An outside chance of spotty showers expected east of the Valley in the higher terrain of Gila County. The biggest change will be cooler temperatures. Highs will dip into the mid-’60s, and overnight lows will be much cooler in the fringes of the Valley Saturday morning.
After a cold start Saturday morning, the Valley’s weekend forecast looks spectacular, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70’s.