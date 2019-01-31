A pair storm systems will end our streak of dry weather tonight, with more rain expected this weekend.
The first low pressure system will bring showers to the Valley overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch.
Snow levels from this system will be around 7000 feet with less than one inch of snow accumulation expected.
Skies should become mostly sunny late Friday morning through Friday afternoon before clouds spread into the state with the second storm.
This trough will move into Arizona from the northwest and bring rain to the Valley starting Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. This system will be wetter, with rainfall totals ranging from a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch.
Snow levels Saturday evening will start at 7500 feet and drop to 5500 feet by Sunday morning. Snow totals will range from two to four inches above 6500 feet. Expect winter driving conditions in the high country this weekend.
Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend and into next week. Rain chances drop off by Monday.
For Phoenix, a 70 percent chance of showers tonight with a low of 55. For Friday, a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 55. For Saturday, a 30 percent chance of showers after noon with a high of 70. Rain chances increase to 90 percent Saturday night with a low of 54. Rain chances drop to 40 percent Sunday with a high of 66.