It was a cold start to our morning, temperatures got down to 36 degrees at Sky Harbor this morning. Afternoon highs will be warmer than Thursday, we will get up to the mid 60's this afternoon. That is still about 5 degrees below our average.
Our afternoon high will be slightly cooler than our average thru the weekend and the first part of next week. A pair of storms will pass north of Arizona, this will bring us some off and on clouds this weekend and to start out the work week.
By the end of the work week, temperatures will warm up a bit, and another low pressure system will bring a chance of rain to the valley on Thursday.
Have a great weekend,