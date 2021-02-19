Another chilly start to our morning with a low of 44 degrees, which is 5 degrees below our average low. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for your Friday. We will see afternoon temperatures in the lower 70's.
A nice weekend is on tap, and warmer weather is expected for Saturday. Tomorrow's forecast high will be in the upper 70's. A low will pass north of our state once again and pick up the winds quite a bit Saturday afternoon. That will also cool temps back down to the low 70's on Sunday.
If we see any rain and snow, it will hug the Arizona Utah border. About 95% of us will stay dry in the state for the weekend. We are expecting warmer weather next week, with highs close to 80 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Then temperatures drop once again to end the workweek. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.