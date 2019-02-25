A quiet week of weather is ahead for much of Arizona. Aside from a slight chance for a few showers in northern Arizona next weekend, it looks like we’ve shifted to a dry pattern with a westerly flow in the upper atmosphere. A bit of a ridge of high pressure will build in and help warm us up. We’re expected highs in the 70s the rest of the week.
The last time we were in the 70s was the first and second day of this month. That’s over three weeks ago which is very unusual this time of year. The average high right now is 72 degrees.
We’re expecting a high of 72 on Tuesday and then highs in the mid-70s to finish out the week.