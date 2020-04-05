It's going to be another gorgeous day in Arizona with sunshine and seasonably warm weather.
Look for Valley temps to hit the low 70s by 10 a.m. and the low 80s by 1 p.m.
Winds will become breezy this afternoon, and also for Monday afternoon, with southwest gusts of 15 to 20 mph possible.
In the mountains, wind gusts will be in the 35 mph to 45 mph range both today and Monday.
A cooling trend begins Monday, ahead of a low pressure system that's set to bring rain and snow to Arizona.
Temps will drop around the Valley to the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, the mid 70s Wednesday and the upper 60s on Thursday.
Rain may start as early as Tuesday for northwestern Arizona, with Valley rain chances entering the forecast for Wednesday through Friday morning.
In the mountains, snow levels will drop to about 6000 feet Wednesday with one to two inches of snow possible above 7000 feet through Friday morning.
Rainfall totals around the Valley may range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with a half inch to one inch in the mountains.
As the low moves over Arizona Thursday, instability will increase, so there's a potential for isolated thunderstorms with small hail, and even a cold air funnel cloud can't be ruled out.
By Friday afternoon, the storm will be out of here.
Sunshine returns with highs back to the low 80s in time for next weekend.