A Pacific storm system is making its way toward Arizona. But even though this is a rather moist system, it looks like most of the moisture will end up in California and areas to the north of us. Still, there is a chance for showers mid-week for metro Phoenix even though if we get any rain, it’s likely to be light. We do anticipate a pretty dramatic change in temperatures.
Enjoy Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s. Then Wednesday as the storm moves in, we’ll cool down to the low-70s and we expect rain chances by Wednesday night. Those chances, pegged at about 40 percent, will also run into the morning hours on Thursday. On Thursday we’ll see highs only in the 60s, to that’s a nearly 20-degree drop over two days.
The majority of the rainfall, maybe up to ½ an inch, is expected along the Colorado River in western Ariznoa.
After that, the storm will move quickly away and we’ll see a decent warm-up for the last half of the week and next weekend. In fact, temps should be back in the 80s by Saturday and Easter Sunday.