An amazing day is on tap for the state of Arizona!
Temps will land in the lows 70's for today in the Valley.
Plan on a few clouds here and there but for the most part it will be a sunny day.
A ridge of high pressure will be over the area for the next several days, that will help keep highs above normal for this time of the year.
By the weekend though we will see the ridge break down a bit and that will open the door for a storm system to enter the picture.
A series of troughs will move toward Arizona for Saturday, Sunday and beyond.
Right now it looks like we have a decent shot for rain Saturday in the valley, but things get a bit murky beyond that.
We are going to keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday and next week.
Some heartier storms could impact the region early next week with better coverage when it comes to rain and snow.
Stay tuned!
Have a great day!