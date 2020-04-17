It's a warm one for our Friday, highs today will be in the upper 80's. Our average high this time of year is 85 degrees. A weak storm system will pass thru northern Arizona and pick up the winds here in the valley, plan on wind gusts up to 20 mph.
This same storm system will knock down the temps,on Saturday will fall from the upper 80s to the low 80s.
Plan on dry conditions for your weekend in Phoenix, temperatures will start to climb on Sunday.
Next week it looks like we will finally hit 90 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will climb to 91 we could reach the mid 90's late next week. On average we usually hit 90 degrees on March 31st, so it's nice to get a late start.
Have a great weekend.