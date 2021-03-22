A series of storms will bring some changes to our weather this week. We started out the morning with a low of 55, that is our average this time of year. Our High today will be be below average, in fact we will see below average temperatures thru Friday. Our average high this time of year is 78 degrees.
These weather disturbances will pick up the winds this afternoon, we could see gusts up to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. The windiest day looks like it will be Tuesday. We will also see a chance of light showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is a Red Flag Warning in effect in Southeastern AZ from 10am until 6pm for dry and windy conditions. Sustained winds there could reach 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.
We will also see some snow in the high country totaling 1 to 4 inches above 5500 feet. So far this season Flagstaff has had 82.2" of snow, average this time of year is 85.9"
The storm winds down on Wednesday throughout the day, but another spring storm targets Arizona Thursday. This one looks to take a more northerly track, meaning rain and snow is less likely from that storm.