A cold front will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country, and a slight chance for showers in the Valley today.
Snow levels will be around 6500 feet.
Otherwise, look for morning clouds and afternoon sunshine in the Valley with a high of 75 and a low of 55 tonight.
This weekend, temperatures warm from the low to upper 80s in Metro Phoenix with mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds.
Next week will remain dry, with breezes kicking up Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 80s, but close to 90 on Monday and Thursday.