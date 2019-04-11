Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions were the main weather impact around the state on Thursday. And yet another storm system, pretty weak and pretty dry, is going to pass through the state on Friday. That will bring a slight chance for a few showers in northern and eastern AZ and breeziness throughout the state.
After that, the weekend is looking very nice. In the Valley, we’ll see highs around 80 on Saturday and pop up to 86 on Sunday. And by late next week, we may revisit the 90s, which as you know, isn’t all that unusual this time of year.
Outside of a few sprinkles on Friday, no rain is in the forecast for the next week for metro Phoenix.