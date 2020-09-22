There's a chance for light rain throughout the morning in the Valley with temperatures in the 70s and 80s warming to about 103 degrees today under partly cloudy skies.
A storm system working its way through our region today brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms once again to the high country as well.
Drier weather can be expected for the rest of the week after today, with a warming trend on tap. High pressure will build in, bringing warmer conditions with highs near 105 degrees by Thursday. Even warmer temperatures are likely early next week, even though our average highs this time of year are typically in the upper 90s.
This morning marks the start of fall, with the Autumnal Equinox happening just after 6:30 a.m.