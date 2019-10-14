Mostly clear skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons continue for the Valley this week, but some light showers are possible across portions of southern and northern Arizona.
A weak trough swinging in from the west and tropical moisture coming into the state from the south will help produce those light showers outside of the Valley today through Tuesday.
After that, temperatures will rise a few degrees above normal through Thursday before another trough swings through and drops afternoon highs to below normal levels this weekend.
Winds will also kick up in the high country towards the end of this week and into the weekend.
For Phoenix today look for sunny skies and a high of 90 with a low of 68. A sunny Tuesday with a high of 92. Afternoon highs peak Wednesday at 96, then a gradual cooling will allow temperatures to bottom out Sunday at 84 degrees. No rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days.