Showers and thunderstorms are scattered across much of northern Arizona as a weak storm system moves thought the state. There are even a few light showers forming in the deserts to the west of metro Phoenix, which could bring us a light shower or two, but that chance of that is very low. However, as the system lifts out of the state, there is a chance for a few morning showers around the Valley on Tuesday. Again, most of this activity would be widespread and light. There will also be a few showers Tuesday afternoon in northern and eastern Arizona.
High temps will be running above average, considering the average high has dropped into the 90s these days. Look for highs in the 103-106 range the rest of this week, with the warmer temperatures occurring near the end of the week.
No measurable rain is in the forecast for metro Phoenix through the end of the month. Did we mention fall starts on Tuesday?