Humidity is increasing along with the potential for thunderstorms across parts of Arizona as a disturbance tracks into the state from Baja.
Light showers early this morning in the Valley should taper off by mid to late morning.
We can't rule out a rogue shower or storm this afternoon and evening in the Valley, as daytime heating gets the atmosphere percolating, but the best coverage of storms will be in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona.
Any storms that do develop will have the potential to kick out a quick 0.25" of rain and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.
However, most of these storms will be relatively dry and will produce lightning, which will increase the threat of wildfire ignitions.
In northwestern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today.
By tomorrow, the disturbance should push out of Arizona to the northeast, but lingering moisture and daytime heating will help spawn a few more thunderstorms in eastern Arizona.
Starting Tuesday, a drier air mass will move into the state from the west and southwest.
As a Pacific trough tracks northwest of Arizona, and high pressure situates to the east, gusty winds will kick up for the first half of the week.
Temperatures will also gradually cool, with afternoon highs around the Valley dropping back to the low 90s by Wednesday.
Until then, look for partly cloudy skies today, a chance of a stray shower or storm and a high of 99 with a low tonight of 74 in Phoenix.
Monday will be sunny with a high again of 99.