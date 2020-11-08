A perfect Fall day in Arizona, as temperatures remain well below average. We should be around 79 degrees this time of year, today's high is about 10 degrees below that.
The storm system that is bringing the cooler air will bring us a chance of light showers. We are already seeing some light rain on the radar; we will continue to see that chance through the overnight hours.
The big story with this system will be the snow up in the mountains. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning above 5,500 feet. The warning starts from 3 p.m. today to 8 p.m. tomorrow; most areas could see 6 to 10 inches of snow by morning. There will also be strong winds this evening as well, with gusts up to 40 mph.
While the rain doesn't look to be impressive here in the Valley, our temperature drop is incredible. Remember, Phoenix reached 99 degrees on Thursday, and today we'll be at 68 degrees. That's a 30-degree temperature drop in just four days.
Stick with Arizona's Weather Authority throughout the day as the wet weather moves in!