2020 will end on a dry, mild note. We will end up three inches below normal for our annual rainfall here in Phoenix. Also, 2020 will go down as the second WARMEST year on record, with an average temperature of 77.2 degrees at Sky Harbor. It just missed tying 2017 as the warmest year recorded at 77.3 degrees!
More clouds are expected tonight on New Year's Eve, with partial clearing by Friday morning. The first day of 2021 will be sunny and mild, with highs in the low to mid 60's. Northeast winds will be light, switching to the west by the afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny, with highs warming to the upper 60's as high pressure builds in from the west. Midweek, look for a few storms passing to the north of the Valley, but it's highly unlikely they will deliver any precipitation our way.
Look for the Valley and the lower deserts to remain dry under partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60's.