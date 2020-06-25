Another warm start to our Thursday with lows in the lower to mid 80's around the valley. This afternoon the heat continues, with highs around 111. That is 5 degrees above average.
The ridge of high pressure that has been sticking around and creating this heat will move east and start to weaken. A large area of low pressure will move in from the northwest and bring some nice changes.
This low will cool things down starting this weekend and in to next week, we are expecting high temperatures to be below average Sunday thru Thursday of next week. This low will also create stronger winds Sunday and Monday, could cause a high fire danger.
Enjoy the cooler weather because it looks like the heat will return over the 4th of July weekend.