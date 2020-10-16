It's Friday and we'll start the morning off cool with temps in the 70s.
Plan on a dry and sunny day with a high of around 100 degrees.
Saturday is pretty much a repeat of of Friday with a high around 99 degrees.
Next week we will see temps finally fall closer to normal with highs in the mid-90s.
Average for this time of year is 89 degrees, so we still have a bit to go.
We sure could use some rain, but it doesn't look like it will happen next week.
We should stay dry for the next seven days.
Have a great day!