Get ready for a cooler day for your Saturday!
Temps today in Phoenix will only be in the upper 90's...which is about 8 degrees below normal for this time of year.
To put things in perspective, our record for today is 116 degrees. So we can be really hot in late-June!
We could see a few storms in northern Arizona and in the NE part of the state.
Next week as a ridge of high pressure builds to the east of Arizona, we’ll see a significant warm up. Monday thru Wednesday we’ll be in the range of 104-106 for highs. By next Friday, we could be dealing with 110 degrees.
We will be dry for at least the next seven days.
Have a great day!