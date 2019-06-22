Get ready for a cooler day for your Saturday!

Temps today in Phoenix will only be in the upper 90's...which is about 8 degrees below normal for this time of year.

To put things in perspective, our record for today is 116 degrees. So we can be really hot in late-June!

We could see a few storms in northern Arizona and in the NE part of the state. 

Next week as a ridge of high pressure builds to the east of Arizona, we’ll see a significant warm up. Monday thru Wednesday we’ll be in the range of 104-106 for highs. By next Friday, we could be dealing with 110 degrees.

We will be dry for at least the next seven days. 

Have a great day! 

